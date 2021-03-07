Snowpiercer S02E7 Preview: Layton, Till Investigate; Wilford Worsens

So what did viewers of TNT's Snowpiercer learn heading into Monday night's episode "Our Answer for Everything"? First, that any hope folks had of Wilford (Sean Bean) being anything other than a narcissistic sociopath was wiped clean by Melanie's (Jennifer Connelly) flashback to when she stole Snowpiercer. Something really, really bad happened while Melanie was away (something we haven't seen yet) because she's left by the tracks to watch Snowpiercer and Big Alice rush by- with Big Alice of fire and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) calling for help as alarms blare behind them. So basically, an "out of the frying pan, into the fire" situation for Melanie heading into the next episode- as you'll see in the following preview (followed by a recap of the season so far).

Snowpiercer Season 2, Episode 7 "Our Answer for Everything": Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Till (Mickey Sumner) investigate the murders. Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path. Teleplay by Tina de la Torre.

And just in case you need a quick catch-up, here's a recap of the first half of the second season:

Melanie is in the snow, and Wilford is in the train. How did we get here? Catch up with this Season 2 mid-season recap of #Snowpiercer. pic.twitter.com/jHBbmQ16VI — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) March 6, 2021

For a look at what's to come from the re-emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series airing Monday nights at 9 pm ET:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.