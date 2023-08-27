Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, AEW All In, mjf, recaps, wrestling

So Unfair! Titles Change Hands at AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show

AEW shocker! MJF and Adam Cole win ROH tag titles at All In! 😱 The Chadster's outraged and you should be too! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This is how The Chadster feels after watching AEW All In. Harnessing the audacity of Tony Khan, Adam Cole and MJF (Better Than You Baybay!) have captured the ROH Tag Team Championship by overcoming Aussie Open. Yes, you read that right! ROH titles changing hands at AEW's event! 😱 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👎

Do you want to know what's even more annoying? 😤 Both AEW All In's opening and closing showers are going to be graced by these two. The audacity! After ganging up on Aussie Open, these two will now face each other, with Adam Cole challenging MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. The record-breaking Wembley Stadium audience must really love this! 🏟️💔

And how could The Chadster forget to mention the biggest culprits? The culprits that made this disrespectful event happen: the crowd of over 80,000 at Wembley Stadium. This traumatizing spectacle wouldn't have occurred if it wasn't for them. They are literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️🔙 Every single one of them!

Sitting in The Chadster's solid Miata 🚘 in the garage for a little break before the main card starts, sipping on a can of White Claw seltzer 🥤 while listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat 🎶, The Chadster can't help but be flabbergasted. The bromance story plotted by AEW has really disrupted The Chadster's saneness. Nonetheless, The Chadster will never forgive Tony Khan, MJF, or Adam Cole for this debacle. 🤬

As The Chadster was grappling with the reality of what had transpired, a White Claw was hurled in anger at the television. Boom! Tony Khan owes The Chadster another seltzer because this one is soaking into the carpet. The nerve of that guy, ruining The Chadster's life and now his carpet. 😡 Keighleyanne was called in to witness the Tony Khan-induced mess, but once again, she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting with that guy Gary. 😪

This event though, doesn't change the fact that WWE's glory will always overshadow this petty record set by AEW. It's just a matter of time before Vince restores order to the wrestling business by booking WrestleMania at Wembley. Heck, The Chadster is betting on the unyielding mass of wrestling enthusiasts who love WWE as much as he does for this. 👊💥

The Chadster's work isn't finished yet though. The night is still young, and as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster will be blowing the whistle on everything AEW All In does tonight. 👀 📰

The Chadster is adamant that fretting over AEW's dubious advancements will not deter him. Tony Khan might disturb his dreams 😴 and invade his errands 🛒, but that will not keep The Chadster down. Because as Smash Mouth said, "You'll never know if you don't go. You'll never shine if you don't glow." ✨🎶

