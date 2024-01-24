Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, preview, season 4, solar opposites, trailer, valentine's day

Solar Opposites Gang Declares War on Love in Valentine's Day Special

Landing on February 5th, here Hulu's official trailer for An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special.

Article Summary Hulu's "Solar Opposites" special airs Feb 5th, ready to take on Valentine's Day.

The gang plans to eliminate Love and faces unexpected consequences in the new trailer.

Special includes a parrot rebellion and a critical satellite mission.

Joining the regular cast during Season 4 were guest stars Tiffany Haddish and Kieran Culkin.

With Valentine's Day less than a month away, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) have something special planned – but it's not chalky little candy hearts with messages on them. On February 5th, the Solar Opposites gang will come crashing back onto Hulu screens in a big way – ready to break Cupid's arrows and wage an all-out war on… Love? But as you'll see in the official trailer for An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine's Day Opposites Special, the foursome quickly begins questioning that decision when they see what ends up filling the vacuum left by Love being removed from the equation. And if the special wasn't already high up on the "epic" scale, there's also the not-so-small matter of a parrot revolution and a satellite (seriously) that's going to need to be addressed. That's going to end up leading to two of the gang having to get really up close & personal.

Joining Stevens, Giambrone, Middleditch & Mack for the fourth season were Sagan McMahan (Pupa) and guest stars Tiffany Haddish (Aisha), Sutton Foster (Sister Sisto), Christina Hendricks (Cherie), and Kieran Culkin (Glen). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer as well as at an "official" trailer for The Wall:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

