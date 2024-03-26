Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Metallic Rouge, preview, Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling & More: 8 Crunchyroll Anime Set for Finales This Week

The Winter 2024 anime season is coming to a close - starting with 8 anime series on Crunchyroll getting finale episodes this week.

The Winter anime season is coming to a close this week, and Crunchyroll has eight anime finale episodes premiering this week starting on Wednesday, March 27th. This includes Solo Leveling, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, Shangri-La Frontier, and Metallic Rouge.

Crunchyroll Finales Schedule:

Wednesday, March 27

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (Lerche)

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his classmates have finally advanced to Class C, but a tumultuous third term lies ahead. They face an exam known as the "mixed training camp," a co-ed test in which all classes must work together to achieve high scores. Not only are students forced into unpredictable groups with former enemies, but those who fail to reach the benchmark will be expelled! (Official Trailer)

Episode 13

Premieres at 7:00 AM PT

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (Satelight)

Adachi's 30th birthday as a virgin came with the oddest gift—the ability to read the mind of anyone he touches. Pondering what to do with this mysterious power, he gets a lead when he accidentally reads his colleague Kurosawa's mind. Turns out the handsome hotshot of the sales team has got a thing for him! How will Adachi respond to overhearing these affectionate thoughts?

Episode 12

Premieres at 9:30 AM PT

Thursday, March 28

Brave Bang Bravern! (CygamesPictures)

In the future, humanity wages war with giant humanoid weapons called Titanostrides. Isami Ao of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Lewis Smith of the United States Marine Corps meet on the battlefield in Oahu, Hawaii. An enemy aircraft attacks, scattering their forces. To survive the battle and save their friends, unlikely comrades must find the courage to defeat this new threat.

Episode 12

Premieres at 9:30 AM PT

Friday, March 29

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation)

An ordinary walk home from school turns into an epic journey for Usato. After suddenly being dropped into another world with two fellow students, Usato learns he was summoned there by accident. But things turn around when he discovers a unique aptitude for healing magic! Now, he trains beyond human limitations, using his self-healing abilities to gain absurd strength and unrivaled stamina. (Official Trailer)

Episode 13

Premieres at 9:00 AM PT

Saturday, March 30

Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures)

They say whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, but that's not the case for the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see that was leveling him up in every way. Now, he's inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them. (Official Trailer)

Episode 12: "Arise"

Premieres at 9:30 AM PT

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc (A-1 Pictures)

Mash's muscles have finally gotten him to the Divine Visionary Candidate Selection Exam. Now he'll have to crush some of the country's best spellcasters and mystical creatures if he wants to become the elite of the elite. But mages and beasts might be the least of everyone's problems 'cause six of the most notorious inmates on death row at Hecatrice Prison just broke loose! (Official Trailer)

Episode 12: "Mash Burnedead and His Good Friends"

Premieres at 9:00 AM PT

Sunday, March 31

Shangri-La Frontier (C2C)

Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets? (Official Trailer)

Episode 25

Premieres at 2:30 AM PT

Wednesday, April 3

Metallic Rouge (BONES)

In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises up against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them down…but first, Rouge wants some chocolate. (Official Trailer)

Episode 13

Premieres at 10:25 AM PT

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!