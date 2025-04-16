Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Ali Solomon, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, Re:Monster, Solo Leveling, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human

Solo Leveling Season 1 & More: Crunchyroll July 2025 Blu-Ray Rundown

Crunchyroll has a big July lineup of Blu-Ray releases, including Solo Leveling Season One, Re:Monster, and several limited-edition offerings.

Article Summary Discover Crunchyroll's July 2025 Blu-ray lineup featuring Solo Leveling Season 1 and Re:Monster exclusives.

Solo Leveling's Blu-ray comes packed with special features like art cards and a stunning 68-page art book.

Alya and Re:Monster release with limited editions including unique art cards and exclusive content.

Pre-orders available for Crunchyroll's home releases, including fan-favorite anime titles and collectibles.

July is a big month for Crunchyroll Blu-Ray releases. Nominated for 13 categories in this year's ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and Best Action, Solo Leveling Season 1 is coming home for the first time in North America on Blu-ray from Crunchyroll on July 22. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 1 and Re:Monster will also be arriving on Blu-ray for the first time in the U.S. in both Limited Edition and Standard Edition Blu-ray box sets from Crunchyroll. Both Limited Edition releases will come with three special art cards. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is also nominated in this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards for Best English Voice Artist Performance by Sarah Natochenny as the titular character Alya. Other titles on Blu-ray in July from Crunchyroll include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 1 and The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human.

Solo Leveling Season 1

They say whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, but that's not the case for the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that's leveling him up in every way. Now, he's inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Special features on both the Limited Edition and Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD box sets for Solo Leveling Season 1 include "The Leveling of Solo Leveling" documentary, textless opening and ending videos, a collection of character videos, and more. The Limited Edition also comes with multiple exclusives, including four art cards, a sticker sheet, and a 68-page art book featuring a never-before-seen interview with action director Yoshihiro Kanno, previously released interviews with the Japanese cast and staff, and hand-selected stills.

Solo Leveling Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives 68-page art book featuring: An exclusive interview with Action Director Yoshihiro Kanno Japanese cast & staff interviews Hand-selected stills Four art cards Sticker sheet



Solo Leveling Season 1 – Special Features Textless Opening & Ending Songs Promo Video Collection Character Video Collection 7-Day Countdown Videos Episode Previews Recap Episode 7.5 "The Leveling of Solo Leveling" Documentary



"Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian" Season 1

Alya is a transfer student enjoying popularity at her new high school, often sporting a cold shoulder while earning high marks in class. She ignores her nerdy classmate, Kuze Masachika, except for when she blurts out a flirtatious line to him in Russian. Little does she know, Kuze understands Russian, though he pretends not to. Let's see where this wacky love story takes them!

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives Three Art Cards



Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 1 – Special Features Web Previews Character Videos Promo Videos Commercials Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Re:Monster

After meeting an untimely death, Tomokui Kanata is reincarnated as a lowly goblin, but he's worked up a monstrous appetite. Thanks to his new ability that allows him to grow stronger the more he feeds, his feeble status quickly changes, and he rises to become the goblin leader. With a mix of his past memories, new body, and strong stomach, he's taking a bite out of this new fantastical world!

Re:Monster – Limited Edition Exclusives Three Art Cards



Re:Monster – Special Features Textless Opening and Ending Songs Promo Videos



Crunchyroll July 2025 Home Entertainment Releases

Crunchyroll's full July 2025 North American home entertainment releases, along with many more home video offerings, will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store.

JULY 8, 2025

JULY 22, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!