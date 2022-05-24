South Park Crowns Music Madness Champ; Kyle's Not Too Happy About It

With only a little more than a week to go until Stan, Kyle, Kenny & Cartman, and the rest of the residents of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park go diving head-first into "The Streaming Wars" over on Paramount+, there's still the matter of seeing which musical moment from the long-running animated series took the top prize in the South Park Music Madness bracket tournament. Our "Final Four" consisted of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love," with voting taking place across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord. And now? We have a winner…

After weeks of voting that found fans having to make some tough choices, the votes have been counted, and (short of a coup attempt on South Park Studios) we have a winner. Here's a look at an orchestral rendition of… "Kyle's Mom"!

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, premiering on June 1:

This year, South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.