Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park/Lizzo, The Boys/Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, Toon In With Me, DC Studios & James Gunn, Lizzo & South Park, The Penguin, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, NBC's SNL 50, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, CNN: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, Netflix's Arcane, MeTV's Toon In With Me, AEW/WWE, Channel 4's Generation Z, DC Studios/James Gunn, Lizzo/South Park, CBS's Matlock, HBO's The Penguin, Hulu's Rivals, Disney+'s Vision, BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, CNN: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, Arcane, Toon In With Me, DC Studios/James Gunn, Lizzo/South Park, The Penguin, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 27, 2024:

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Ep. 2 "That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?!" Review

SNL Second-Guessing: Show's Political Satire "Bipartisan": Michaels

Tower of God Season 2 E13: "The Promise of That Day" Surprises: Review

The Boys: Cash "Excited" to Work with "Damn Gentleman" Jensen Ackles

What We Do in the Shadows Returns in Fine Form: S06E01-E03 Review

CNN New Year's Eve: Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper & Tequila Will Be Back

Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack: "Blood, Sweat & Tears" Music Video Drops

Toon In With Me: Bill Leff on MeTV Characters, "Major League" Films

WWE Proves Superiority as Motor City Machine Guns Strike Gold

Generation Z – A Zombie TV Drama That's Fun For All The Family

Victoria Pedretti as Harley Quinn? Dua Lipa as Zatanna? Nope: Gunn

AEW Rampage Unbiased Review: Why Every Single Thing About It Stinks

Lizzo Looks to South Park Special for Halloween Costume Inspiration

Matlock Is Crazy-Good But Is Matty a Dangerous Maniac (or Batman)?

The Penguin: Reeves, HBO "Already Talking" About More "Batman" Series

Rivals: David Tennant Series Cliffhanger Ending Inspired by Real Life

Vision Series "Cooking Up Something" That's Got Paul Bettany Excited

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Talks Series, Sherlock, Storytelling & More

Always Sunny Invites Abbott Elementary to Paddy's: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!