Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
South Park/Lizzo, The Boys/Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, Toon In With Me, DC Studios & James Gunn, Lizzo & South Park, The Penguin, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, NBC's SNL 50, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, CNN: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, Netflix's Arcane, MeTV's Toon In With Me, AEW/WWE, Channel 4's Generation Z, DC Studios/James Gunn, Lizzo/South Park, CBS's Matlock, HBO's The Penguin, Hulu's Rivals, Disney+'s Vision, BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Vought Rising, CNN: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, Arcane, Toon In With Me, DC Studios/James Gunn, Lizzo/South Park, The Penguin, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 27, 2024:
Dan Da Dan Season 1 Ep. 2 "That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?!" Review
SNL Second-Guessing: Show's Political Satire "Bipartisan": Michaels
Tower of God Season 2 E13: "The Promise of That Day" Surprises: Review
The Boys: Cash "Excited" to Work with "Damn Gentleman" Jensen Ackles
What We Do in the Shadows Returns in Fine Form: S06E01-E03 Review
CNN New Year's Eve: Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper & Tequila Will Be Back
Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack: "Blood, Sweat & Tears" Music Video Drops
Toon In With Me: Bill Leff on MeTV Characters, "Major League" Films
WWE Proves Superiority as Motor City Machine Guns Strike Gold
Generation Z – A Zombie TV Drama That's Fun For All The Family
Victoria Pedretti as Harley Quinn? Dua Lipa as Zatanna? Nope: Gunn
AEW Rampage Unbiased Review: Why Every Single Thing About It Stinks
Lizzo Looks to South Park Special for Halloween Costume Inspiration
Matlock Is Crazy-Good But Is Matty a Dangerous Maniac (or Batman)?
The Penguin: Reeves, HBO "Already Talking" About More "Batman" Series
Rivals: David Tennant Series Cliffhanger Ending Inspired by Real Life
Vision Series "Cooking Up Something" That's Got Paul Bettany Excited
Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Talks Series, Sherlock, Storytelling & More
Always Sunny Invites Abbott Elementary to Paddy's: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!