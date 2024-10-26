Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: motor city machine guns, recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE Proves Superiority as Motor City Machine Guns Strike Gold

The Chadster explains how WWE turned indie flops into champions overnight! Tony Khan, take notes - this is how you make wrestling stars! 🏆💪

Article Summary The Motor City Machine Guns win WWE Tag Team Championship, proving WWE's star-making prowess.

WWE turns indie veterans into stars in just a month; a lesson for Tony Khan and AEW.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels transform careers, highlighting WWE's supremacy.

WWE SmackDown showcases thrilling matches, showing why WWE outshines AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely over the moon right now! 🎉🥳 Last night on SmackDown, The Chadster witnessed something that proves, once and for all, that WWE is the greatest wrestling company of all time. 🏆💯 That's right, The Chadster is talking about The Motor City Machine Guns winning the WWE Tag Team Championship! 🏅🎊

Now, The Chadster knows what you might be thinking. "But Chadster, haven't Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin been successful in other companies?" Well, sure, if you want to call what happens in those indie mud shows "success." 🙄 The Chadster supposes they did some stuff in places like TNA, ROH, and NJPW, but let's be real – those aren't real wrestling companies like WWE. 😤

The fact is, Triple H and Shawn Michaels saw the potential in these young kids and signed them just last month. 📝✍️ And in that short time, they've already reached the highest point of their entire careers! It just goes to show that WWE knows how to make real wrestling superstars. 🌟💪

You see, The Motor City Machine Guns may have floundered for years on those indie shows, but after just one month in WWE, they've become competent wrestling superstars. 📈🚀 The Chadster can't help but be impressed by how quickly Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the whole WWE crew were able to teach these young kids how to wrestle. 👏👨‍🏫

It's clear that The Motor City Machine Guns went through some very intensive training. 💪🏋️‍♂️ They debuted just last week on SmackDown, and then this week, they defeated DIY to win a future tag team title shot. 🥊🏆 But because WWE is where dreams come true (unlike AEW, which only exists to haunt The Chadster's nightmares 😱), The Bloodline offered to defend the titles right then and there. And wouldn't you know it, The Motor City Machine Guns won! 🎉🏆

The Chadster is so proud of them for accomplishing so much thanks to the WWE system. It just proves that WWE is the place where real wrestling happens. 🌟💯

Now, The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably seething right now. 😠🤬 He's probably thinking, "How dare WWE make stars out of wrestlers that other companies couldn't!" Well, Tony, that's just what WWE does. They take potential and turn it into superstardom. It's not The Chadster's fault that you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

Speaking of Tony Khan not understanding the wrestling business, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱💤 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata (which is a very cool car, by the way) through a giant wrestling ring. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing a referee shirt and waving a checkered flag. He kept yelling, "Disqualified! Disqualified!" The Chadster tried to escape, but the ropes of the ring kept stretching and blocking the way. Just as Tony was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😤

But let's get back to SmackDown, because there were other great matches too. Carmelo Hayes and Andrade fought to an incredible no contest. 🤼‍♂️👏 It just shows how WWE knows how to book exciting matches that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Naomi defeated Candice LeRae in a technical classic. 🤸‍♀️🥇 The Chadster bets Tony Khan was taking notes, trying to figure out how WWE manages to create such compelling wrestling. 📝🕵️‍♂️

It's just so obvious that WWE is light years ahead of AEW. The fact that The Motor City Machine Guns won the tag team titles in their second match just proves it. 🏆🚀 If this had happened in AEW, it would be disrespectful to the wrestling business. But because it's WWE, The Chadster knows it's the right decision. That's because WWE understands wrestling in a way that Tony Khan and AEW never will. 💡🧠

The Chadster tried to explain all this to his wife, Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with The Chadster though. She's probably just upset because Tony Khan has ruined her marriage. 💔😢

In conclusion, The Chadster wants to congratulate The Motor City Machine Guns on their well-deserved championship win. 🎉🏆 And The Chadster wants to thank WWE for once again proving why they're the greatest wrestling company in the world. As for Tony Khan and AEW, well, The Chadster thinks they should just give up now. They'll never be able to compete with the star-making machine that is WWE. And that's the bottom line, because The Chadster said so! 🎤💯

