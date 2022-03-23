South Park Music Madness Kicks Off Fan Vote to Determine Top OG Song

If it hasn't been clear enough to you by now, it's safe to say that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been embracing the show's musical library to properly celebrate Comedy Central's South Park as it rolls along with its 25th season. Along with the orchestral covering of famous songs leading into the show's return, the duo is teaming up with Primus and Ween for a special concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado this April (more on that below). But it doesn't stop there, with the long-running animated series kicking off "'South Park' Music Madness," a "March Madness"-like bracket competition where you can head on over to the show's Twitter account and vote every weekday to determine the best South Park original song of all time (for now). Here's a look at how the voting bracket is breaking down for "'South Park' Music Madness," and you can head on over to here to start voting and track updates to the bracket (with "Chocolate Salty Balls" vs "Make Love to You, Woman" kicking things off in a brutal first-offering):

Parker and Stone are set to executive produce the concert alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, and to purchase tickets head on over here:

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Now here's a look at the timeline that was announced during the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.

Launched in August 1997 on Comedy Central, the long-running animated series is executive produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, and Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.