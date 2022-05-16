South Park Music Madness Reveals 4 Finalists: Here's Who Made The Cut

Last week, we learned that the ongoing 25th Season anniversary celebration of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park will include the brand new exclusive event "The Streaming Wars" on June 1st (more on that below. But before then, there's still the matter of needing to crown the best song/music from the long-running animated series. Over the past few weeks, the folks over at South Park have been running a bracket tournament to give fans a chance to vote on the show's ultimate music moment in South Park Music Madness. And guess what? We're down to the "Final Four" of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love." But before we give you a chance to check out the four finalists, here's a look at how the bracket tournament has turned out so far thanks to voting across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord.

Now here's an extended look at your "Final Four" as South Park Music Madness inches closer to a grand champion (and you can head over to here and here to vote):

In "The Streaming Wars," Cartman is forced to lock horns with his very own mother in a battle of wills as an epic conflict unfolds that threatens… the very existence of South Park as we know it! Pretty epic, right? And along with the news, we have a teaser trailer offering just a taste of what we can expect.

Here's your first look at Paramount+'s special event premiering on June 1st:

This year, South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.