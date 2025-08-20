Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Season 27 Ep. 3: "Sickofancy" Images: What's Randy's Deal?

Ahead of tonight's new episode on Comedy Central, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park released two new images from S27E03: "Sickofancy."

On Tuesday night, the promo trailer for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy" gave fans the heads-up that Towelie would be returning and that Trump's military takeover of Washington, DC, would be addressed. Based on the title, we wouldn't be surprised to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make an appearance. Now, we have two official images that were released to pass along, one showing Towelie doing the tourist thing, and the other spotlighting Randy and Stan (and that's the one that's got us really curious).

Don't forget that the Comedy Central series will be sticking with "break weeks" for at least the next two episodes, with S27E04 set for September 3rd and S27E05 set for September 17th. Considering how Parker, Stone, and the creative team keep things current in record-breaking time, a pause week between episodes to keep folks from burning out is a smart move (plus, it keeps viewers from burning out, too).

Here's a look at the excellent April Stewart (Wendy Testaburger, Liane Cartman, Sharon Marsh, Carol McCormick, Shelley Marsh, Mayor McDaniels, Principal Victoria, and others), who offered a glimpse of what it's like when you voice an animated series that looks to stay as current as possible (and does a damn fine job of it):

On the Wednesday night that it aired on Comedy Central, S27E02: "Got a Nut" pulled in 838,000 viewers, nearly doubling the 430,000 who tuned in for July 23rd's season return. It would go on to pull in 6.2 million global multi-platform viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ during its first three days, a bump from the 6 million viewers that the opening episode of Season 27 pulled in. On cable, "Got a Nut" is now the highest-rated episode of the animated series since 2018, besting the premiere episode by 54% in the Age 18-49 demo with a 1.53 (based on Nielsen data). Regarding total viewers on cable, the second episode brought in an audience of 1.56 million during the third day of delayed viewing, meaning that (much like the Season 27 premiere) the majority of overall viewers came from streaming.

