I guess it's safe to say that the town of South Park had a great time at last month's Denver Broncos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How do we know? Because the animated folks from Comedy Central are planning to show up for this Sunday's Denver Broncos/Kansas City Chiefs game (4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT) at Mile High Stadium. Serving in place of live people once again due to COVID protocols restricting the number of fans at stadiums, this second group will include new characters from the ratings juggernaut that South Park's recent "The Pandemic Special" turned out to be (#1 scripted telecast of 2020, highest-rated South Park episode in seven years). Now here's a look at some of the familiar (masked) faces who will be taking in the game on Sunday:

In the hour-long South Park special, Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the ongoing pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

Comedy Central's South Park launched on August 13, 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park, with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II serving as executive producers of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham serve as producers, with Chris Brion serving as creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Produced remotely by more than 80 staff members working from home and spread across the country, the hour-long supersized episode premiered on Wednesday, September 30 on Comedy Central, MTV and MTV2- the first time ever South Park has been simulcast across the ViacomCBS brands. The special is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime, iTunes, & Google Play, among others.