Spider-Man, Bluey, Goku & More Take On 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Check out video and images of Spider-Man, Bluey, Monkey D. Luffy, Goku, Netflix's Wednesday, and more at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Okay, maybe TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and official parade-starter Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) didn't have the greatest weather in the world for today's 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. That said, it's still been a great morning for checking out the inflated takes on a number of your favorite characters – and we have those looks for you to check out. Along with the Associated Press livestream of the parade, we also have the following screencaps for fans of Spider-Man, Bluey (yup, because there's no way that a blown paw is keeping that badass down), Paw Patrol, One Piece (Monkey D. Luffy), Dragonball Z (Goku), SpongeBob SquarePants (with Gary), Netflix's Wednesday, and Pokemon (Pikachu).

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: It's More Than Balloons & Floats!

EXPECT SOME FAMILAR FACES & PERFORMANCES: Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D'Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia are set to perform. Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty (with Ellie the Elephant), will also make special appearances.

The 2024 official national broadcast will include performances from Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

WHAT ABOUT FEATURED PERFORMANCES? Featured marching bands include University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA), Avon Marching Black & Gold (Avon, IN), East Tennessee State University Marching Buccaneers (Johnson City, TN), Flower Mound High School Marching Band (Flower Mound, TX), The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band (Hot Springs, AR), Sioux Falls Lincoln High School "Patriot" Marching Band (Sioux Falls, SD), The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School (Morrow, GA), Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States), The Carolina Band of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC) and (Morgantown, WV), and NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY).

In addition, Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park will host a special performance by Sebastián Yatra with a holiday choir comprised of Macy's colleagues and Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

