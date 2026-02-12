Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir Swings Into Action This May; B&W, Color Teasers Released

Set to hit MGM+ and Prime Video this May, here are the color and black & white teaser trailers for Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir, premiering May 25 on MGM+ and May 27 on Prime Video.

Watch authentic black & white and vibrant color teaser trailers for the highly anticipated Marvel series.

Set in 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows Reilly, a PI and former superhero facing his troubled past.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television with creators of Spider-Verse and top-tier showrunners and directors.

We were hoping that the previews we were getting this week for Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios' Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig)-starring Spider-Noir would be leading to either a teaser or a trailer – and we were right! Along with our best look yet at the highly anticipated series (waiting for you above in both "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color," just as the series will be presented), it was announced that the series will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25th, followed by its binge release debut globally on Prime Video on May 27th (in more than 240 countries and territories). Based on the Marvel Comics' character, MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir tells the story

of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero.

Along with Cage, the series also stars Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Now, here's a look back at the images and character overviews that were released earlier this week:

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) – Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as "The Spider". After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) – A dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) – The star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) – Smart, scrappy, and loyal secretary to Ben Reilly. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

