Splinter Cell: Firewall Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Audio Drama

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall has been adapted from James Swallow's original tie-in novel to an eight-part radio serial on BBC Radio 4. The first episode premiered on Friday, 2nd December, and will be on every Friday in the 2.15 pm BST time slot. However, all eight episodes are already available for download on the BBC Sounds website worldwide. This is the closest to a new Splinter Cell story while we wait for a new video game in the series.

"Veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher has a new mission recruiting and training the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the NSA's covert action division, including his daughter Sarah. But when a lethal assassin from Fisher's past returns from the dead on a mission of murder, father, and daughter are thrust into a race against time as a sinister threat to global security is revealed. A dangerous cyberwarfare technology known as Gordian Sword – capable of crashing airliners, destroying computer networks, and plunging entire cities into darkness – is being auctioned off to whichever rogue state makes the highest bid. Sam and Sarah must call on their very singular set of skills to neutralize Gordian Sword and stop the weapon from falling into the wrong hands – at any cost…"

The audio drama adaptation is written by Sebastian Baczkiewicz and Paul Cornell, each writing four episodes. The audio drama version of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall brings with it all the familiar sound effects and music from the gaming experience, which, in 3D binaural audio, should give listeners an immersive ride. You can close your eyes and pretend you're moving through the video game without any fail states.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall stars Andonis Anthony as Sam Fisher and Daisy Head as Sarah Fisher, his daughter. Also in the cast are Rosalie Craig, Sacha Dhawan, Nikesh Patel, and Will Poulter. The BBC released a behind-the-scenes video showing the actors recording the audio drama, which looks like actors filming motion capture for a video game.

Here's the trailer for the series. You can download all eight episodes, wherever you are in the world, for free here.