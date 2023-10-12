Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family S02 "Let's Follow Mama and Papa" Review: Bulletproof Yor?

Spy x Family Season 2 premiered with "Let's Follow Mama and Papa," bringing back our favorite fake family with a new outlandish adventure.

This past week Crunchyroll's new season of Spy x Family premiered with "Follow Mama and Papa," bringing back our favorite fake family with a new outlandish adventure. Just as we hoped, the new season so far is just as colorful and adorable— this first episode was just as campy and funny, and it feels like the anime did not miss a beat. It is so nice to see the Forgers return along with their precious fluffy pup.

The show follows the family Twilight gathered in order to complete his mission: get into the most prestigious school where he can get close to his target… which continues getting harder and harder the more Anya tries to help. However, this time, Anya was imperative for the mission to end up successfully. The episode starts off with Yor serving up some clients… literally, serving the extremist Red Circus gang death. As the Thorn Princess is reporting to her boss, she gets shot on her butt, leaving her pained and cranky.

I have to admit, I was expecting there would be something more to these scenes in the trailer, and I was taken by surprise. This episode took things to a whole new level. When Yor gets home, Twilight is worried he is not doing enough and that his sham marriage will fall apart, he proposes taking Yor on a date and comes up with about 800 plans on how to make it successful. Of course, Yor is in so much pain and unable to enjoy any of it as Anya and Franky follow them closely to ensure everything goes okay. However, when they reach the dinner destination after many failed adventures, Yor is recognized by the only survivor of the Red Circus killings from the previous night, and he is determined to bring her down.

The waiter fails to poison Yor, only helps her ease the pain and just enjoy the rest of the night with his alcohol and poison concoction. It was very wacky and silly to see Anya pull one over the dude and scare him into going straight. I almost hoped she would pull a Yor and finish him right then and there. Of course, I was a big fan of the episode because I totally simp over Loid and Yor, and I really hope this season focuses more on Yor and brings them closer together. I really enjoyed this opening episode, and I am definitely looking forward to the bonkers adventures the Forgers will be facing.

