Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 15: Forgers Welcome A "New Family Member"

This week's episode of Spy x Family, "New Family Member," warmly welcomes a sweet furry member into the Forger family. I mean, what is better in life than getting a new cuddly being as a family member and having the Folgers be complete now? I mean, is a family complete without a pet? I am glad we understand each other. Not much happened in terms of "big action," but it was a very cute episode that leaned more on the personal aspects of the "family's" dynamic.

The battle to stop Keith and his terrorist attack continues. Last we saw Twilight, he was about to get attacked by one of the specialized trained dogs with a bomb strapped to his back and Twilight pointing a gun at it as he ripped his mask off. Turns out he did not shoot the dog, just managed to get the bomb off of it and throw it into the river before Keith set it off. I think this speaks volumes about who Twilight really is: caring and trying his best to save a being even if he has to put his life on the line for it.

However, Yor was the one who truly saved the day when she caught Keith quickly approaching his car. She finally puts an end to his crap and calls the police on him once his car is totaled. The Forgers come together again and, as always, melt our hearts with their sweet and awkward interactions. Anya refuses to let go of Mister Dog, and Twilight's Handler agrees to let the Forgers keep the dog. It was a very sweet interaction, showing a completely different side of the Handler than we have seen before. It made me even more curious about her and her past. And even more so after she mentioned having had a kid like Anya before.

Mister dog is delivered the following day, and the Forger family is now complete: Spy dad, assassin mom, mind-reading daughter, and future-seeing doggy. It was like life brought their souls together. I love that we also get some insight into Loid's mind and how he is already feeling bad about leaving Yor and Anya behind yet still planning to continue checking on them after Operation Strix is over. Once again, it is good to see the constant conflict going on in his heart… in all of theirs, to be honest. It adds layers to the characters.

I loved this episode as a doggy lover— it got me a little emotional thinking of my own puppy and seeing the horrors Bond went through before the Folgers. He and Anya were meant to be. I know he is an animated pup, but I am so happy he found a home, and it really makes me simp harder for the Folgers to hope they will continue to remain together after Operation Strix succeeds and peace is achieved. I hope Loid can find the balance between life and work. I hope the future is kind to our favorite functionally-dysfunctional family.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 15 "New Family Member" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 This week's episode of Spy x Family, "New Family Member," warmly welcomes a sweet furry member into the Forger family. I mean, what is better in life than getting a new cuddly being as a family member and having the Folgers be complete now? I mean, is a family complete without a pet? I am glad we understand each other. Not much happened in terms of "big action," but it was a very cute episode that leaned more on the personal aspects of the "family's" dynamic.