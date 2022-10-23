Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 16 Serves Up Slower Slice-of-Life: Review

This week's episode of Spy x Family, "Yor's Kitchen/The Informant's Great Romance Plan," was a two-in-one: two different slice-of-life moments in Yor and Loid's lives. It was not the balls-to-the-walls crazy adventure we have gotten recently, but I have to say it followed a little pattern I liked: are Yor and Twilight more invested in their little family than they should be? Are feelings being caught?

Yor has been getting home late recently, with cuts and grim expressions that have Twilight wondering about her personal life. Turns out she is just trying to learn how to cook and not really thriving in her nightly lessons. After Camilla manages to get through and she finally cooks something decent, she makes dinner for the family and explains to Loid why. I think this little short slice showed how committed Yor is to keeping the Forger appearance to continue her less conventional and bloody work. However, the way she burst into tears when Loid and Anya enjoyed her cooking says otherwise. Is there more to Yor's feelings? Is she getting attached to Anya and Loid? We have already seen Twilight trying to take a step back and remind himself his family is part of a mission.

The next part consists of Twilight coaching Franky through romance and asking a girl he likes out. Things do not quite go as expected, and he finds himself in a bar. The scene before where he tried hiding his feelings, and Anya just pats his hands was so heartbreaking. Even more so when Anya has her little terrified teary expression after reading his mind. I loved that it was so effective we did not even need to listen along with her. Twilight finds Franky at the bar, and even without many words, we understand why he is there. Like with the previous portion, I think this moment shows how soft Twilight is underneath his top spy mask— someone who still feels for those around him and the support he provides even when he keeps telling himself and Franky they should not get attached to anyone in their lines of work. He also mentions how the family is just part of the mission, but for some reason, at times, it feels like he is trying to convince himself more of that.

As always, I miss the action when there is not much of it going on. However, I think this episode is necessary to start showing a shift in tone if that is what was intended. I like that we are exploring these feelings of attachment to a fake family along with the characters, and even though we know with them that this is a façade, it is understandable that there are still many conflicting feelings in play. I hope we continue to see moments like this in Spy x Family; along with the action and the silliness, it definitely adds more layers to the characters and their inner conflicts. I also hope we get to go more depth into Yor and Twilight's pasts and why they are in the current fields they are and that these moments can lead to more closeness among the Forgers.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 16 "Yor's Kitchen/The Informant's Great Romance Plan" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 This week's episode of Spy x Family, "Yor's Kitchen/The Informant's Great Romance Plan," was a two-in-one: two different slice-of-life moments in Yor and Loid's lives. It was not the balls-to-the-walls crazy adventure we have gotten recently, but I have to say it followed a little pattern I liked: are Yor and Twilight more invested in their little family than they should be? Are feelings being caught?