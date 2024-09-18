Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: geeked week, squid game

Squid Game 2 Gets Brutal Key Art Poster; Special Teaser Drops Thursday

Director, writer, and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game 2 gets a twisted poster for Geeked Week - with a special teaser dropping on Thursday.

On December 26th, the "Game" begins again. When director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game 2 hits Netflix screens later this year, it's been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find the people behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game, he needs to re-enter it. With this being Netflix's Geeked Week, we knew that some big things would be heading our way – and we got one of them earlier today. Waiting for you below is the new – and brutal – key art poster for the second season. But that's not all, because the poster also served a purpose aside from being awesome – it was to announce that a special teaser drop on Thursday.

Here's a look at the previous Squid Game 2 teaser, one that welcomes the players to the next game – especially Player 456:

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game:

