Squid Game, Attack on Titan Win Big: 2021 Global TV Demand Awards

When the dust settled on 2021, there could be… only one! Well, according to global audience demand analytics firm Parrot Analytics? There were actually two winners, at least when it comes to the 4th annual Global TV Demand Awards. When it comes to the world's most in-demand TV show of last year, the top honor goes to Japanese anime Attack on Titan. The series that had the most in-demand debut, as well as the one that holds the title for most in-demand "revolutionary" title (a new series based on entirely original IP), would be Netflix's Squid Game. Attack on Titan is the first-ever non-English language series to earn the title of World's Most In-Demand TV Show (previously held by only The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones) while Squid Game is the first non-English language series to win for Most In-Demand Series Debut.

Based on Parrot Analytics global TV demand data for the period of January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, here's a look at the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards winners:

World's Choice – Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021: Attack on Titan

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021: Attack on Titan

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2021 (1): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2021 (2): The Witcher

Most In-Demand Children's Series of 2021: SpongeBob SquarePants

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2021: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2021: A Perfect Planet

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2021: The Walking Dead

Most In-Demand European Export of 2021 (3): La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2021: American Horror Story

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2021 (4): Dark Desire

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2021 (5): Dragon Ball Z

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2021: Shark Tank

Most In-Demand Revolutionary Series of 2021 (6): Squid Game

Most In-Demand Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2021: The Witcher

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2021: Squid Game

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2021: WandaVision

Most In-Demand Superhero Talent of 2021 (7): Tom Hiddleston

Most In-Demand True Crime Series of 2021: Q: Into the Storm

Exceptional Streaming Platform of 2021 (8): Disney+

"This year's Global TV Demand Award winners reaffirm that accessibility is key to audiences around the world finding their next favorite show. High-caliber anime series out of Japan, like 'Attack on Titan,' are more easily available now than ever before, streamlining the process of discovery, consumption, and conversation," said Julia Alexander, Senior Strategy Analyst at Parrot Analytics. "As entertainment platforms pivot to more global markets, the more likely it is that a show out of South Korea, Spain, or Germany will find a fanbase outside of its core region. This year's winners reiterate demand for international content is higher than ever — they just need to be in sight to remain top of mind." The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream free on-demand beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, through Thursday, February 3, 2022, with new videos published each day. Viewers can find the full schedule for the Virtual Festival here as well as on the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel. Talent, creators & executives behind the finalists and winners of the world's most in-demand TV shows will join for the second edition of the virtual festival, with the three-day online event headlined by The Voice's Carson Daly, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, and New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold.

The Global TV Demand Awards is the world's first unbiased, data-driven TV award show. The winning series and talent are determined by audience demand around the world — no judges, no voting committees. Instead, they are determined using Parrot Analytics' global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary and new way to measure how much a TV series or talent resonates with people in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).

NOTES: (1,3,4) All Export categories reward the most in-demand live-action series from their respective regions that released new episodes in 2021; (2) Book Adaptation: excludes graphic novels; (5) Legacy Series: Most in-demand series which ended over 20 years ago; (6) Revolutionary Series: Most in-demand new series based on an original idea that released new episodes in 2021; (7) Superhero Talent: Most in-demand actor from a superhero franchise; (8) Exceptional Streaming Platform: OTT platform with the highest percentage of original series falling in the 50 most globally in-demand digital originals for the year.