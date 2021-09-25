Squid Game Director Talks Possible Season 2 for Netflix Series

We previously talked about the insane and intricate trailer for the Squid Game series trailer for Netflix in another article. A recent discussion Variety had with the director Hwang Dong-hyuk highlights some of the struggles with the creative direction he experienced as his work was compared and examined by those who saw the series as just another Battle Royale-style series. Hwang also had a chance to talk about whether or not he was willing to go into making a second season of Squid Games.

Squid Game partakes in a dystopian examination of class and economic privileges that decide how far people will go to remove themselves from such circumstances as the ones experienced by the main characters in this series. Netflix describes the plot in simple terms as such, "Driven to desperation and gathered at an unknown location, the 456 participants play one game each day as they race towards the prize of 45.6 billion won. The price of failure is death, and only one contestant can survive to claim the prize". The series has become quickly one of Netflix's top shows, a first for Korean drama on the streaming platform, while also finding great success when premiering in South Korea. Hwang apparently loved the creative process but also has made a note on the stress that came with the huge lot of work involved in Squid Game.

Hwang's work on Squid Game is seen on Netflix thanks to some equally talented actors such as Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Wi Ha-Jun, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Teamwork on projects hasn't typically been a method for Hwang to accept, but in the future, he sees the necessity for it if a second season were to happen. Hwang spoke about continuing the Squid Game story as a solid "maybe" saying, "I don't have well-developed plans for 'Squid Game 2.' It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors". People have looked at Squid Game and have said Hwang has borrowed too much from the survival genre, but let's be honest it's a genre that has been quite prevalent for years now so how could you not borrow inspiration? In any case, Hwang went through drafts and late nights rewriting episodes to develop Squid Game, so if a break is what the man needs we may just have to wait a little while longer before seeing a series renewal from him or Netflix. Also, that large doll will continue to haunt my dreams for a good while so I'll understand the time needed to make something as insane as that in any second season developed in the future.