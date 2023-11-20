Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, squid game, squid game: the challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek Spotlights Mother/Son Dilemma

How can this mother/son team last? Arriving on November 22nd, here's a look at a sneak preview of Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge.

This week, 456 players will test the limits of what they can endure (and what they're willing to do) to walk away with $4.56 million. Because that's when the first round of episodes of Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge hits our screens. Based on Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the 10-episode competition series brings several hundred all-too-real-world contestants into the universe of the hit streaming series. And while the "endgame" might not be as lethal as the on-screen version, what we've seen so far makes it pretty clear that these folks are not going to have an easy path to that money. For a better sense of what we can expect, the streaming service released a clip spotlighting Trey (301), who finds himself in a unique situation. Because 302 is his mother – someone who could shift very quickly from ally to threat at any moment.

With the first five episodes set for November 22nd (and four more dropping on November 29th, ahead of the season finale on December 6th), here's a sneak preview of Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge:

And here's a look behind the scenes with Dong-hyuk at the all-too-real reality competition came together, as well as a preview of just some of the challenges that they faced – followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the reality competition series:

The official trailer gives us a better sense of what the 456 players will be up against as they compete for the $4.56 million cash prize. And we all know what that means, right? Yup, a series of games/challenges that will push each of them to their limits as they also look for alliances with their competition – when they're not looking to take them out of the game. Here's a look at what you can expect when Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge beginning this week:

Though the reality version of Squid Game isn't a matter of life or death, there's still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

