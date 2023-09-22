Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, squid game, teaser

Squid Game: The Challenge Teaser: What Would YOU Do for $4.56 Million?

Set to hit Netflix on November 22nd, here's an official teaser & preview images for reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge.

It's been a long, strange trip for Netflix's upcoming reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge. Based on Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the 10-episode competition series first began casting contestants in Summer 2022 – but it wasn't long into filming when some real-life drama raised its ugly head. At the end of January, a report claimed that contestants faced freezing cold temperatures (with reports of frostbite) and medical issues during the UK filming of the "Red Light/Green Light" game, a competition that required long stretches of time where contestants remain motionless. For their part, the streamer and producers Studio Lambert & The Garden denied the reports in a statement, saying that "while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue." The statement continued, "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures." Now, we're getting a chance to preview the results with a look at preview images & a teaser for the competition series – set to premiere on November 22nd.

In the following teaser, we get a sense of what the 456 players will be up against as they compete for the $4.56 million cash prize. And we all know what that means, right? Yup, a series of games/challenges that will push each of them to their limits as they also look for alliances with their competition – when they're not looking to take them out of the game. "4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," admits one contestant in the clip you're about to see.

Though the reality version of Squid Game isn't a matter of life or death, there's still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

