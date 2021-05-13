Stadium Stampede Match Set for AEW Double or Nothing

The match may not yet be official, but it's all but inevitable. The Pinnacle will face The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing later this month, and if The Inner Circle loses, they have to break up forever.

MJF made the challenge, and the stipulation, during a segment on AEW Dynamite last night. The Pinnacle was meant to be celebrating their victory at Blood and Guts, but The Inner Circle rode up on a golf cart with a trailer attached and sprayed The Pinnacle down with Bubbly, a callback to the famous Beer Bath Stone Cold Steve Austin gave Vince McMahon and his cronies on WWE Raw back in the day. In response, a soaking wet MJF challenged the Inner Circle to the match they lost last year: Stadium Stampede.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did the Inner Circle Get the Last Laugh on the Pinnacle? | AEW Dynamite, 5/12/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyM6EyNb6ug)

With Stadium Stampede seemingly a lock, the card for AEW Double or Nothing continues to shape up ahead of the show on Saturday, May 30th. Kenny Omega will put the AEW Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy and Pac in a triple threat, assuming Cassidy is cleared to compete. Last night's eliminator match between Cassidy and Pac ended in an audible when Cassidy appeared to be injured, though he's reportedly okay now, according to a report from Fightful Select.

In addition to that, Dr. Britt Baker DMD will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship. On Dynamite last night, she talked about the match in an interview with Jim Ross.

AEW Double or Nothing will feature another Casino Battle Royale, and so far, Christian Cage and Matt Sydal have entered.

And finally, that leaves Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo, which my moronic colleague Chad McMahon wrote about in-depth here, and a rematch between Hangman Page and Brian Cage, in which Page challenged Cage to leave Team Taz behind for on Dynamite last night. AEW Double or Nothing will emanate from Daily's Place and mark the first full capacity crowd at an AEW Event since the start of the pandemic. It will be available to watch on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (for international viewers). A special episode of AEW Dynamite will air on Friday, May 28th, kicking off the weekend.