Where Does Cody Rhodes Get the Right to Call Himself American Dream?

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut an epic promo challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. It was an impassioned speech that offered a unique twist on wrestling's past patriotic obsessions, in which Cody boldly dipped his toes into the discussion of racial divisions, before tying it all together with a one-night-only tribute to his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, by taking his nickname, The American Dream, for the Double or Nothing match. Here's what The Chadster wants to know: who the heck does Cody Rhodes think he is?!

"Anthony Ogogo has run down and verbally buried the United States," Rhodes said in his promo. "The irony is Anthony has a visa courtesy of the DOT. You talk about division, anger—take it from an American—the argument is what makes us who we are. Our empathy outweighs our anger. Let me ask you, Anthony. You didn't come here to live 'the England Dream.'"

"You like to educate," Cody continued. You like to pontificate on what the United States is. In 2021, in the very same city, my wife will give birth to a beautiful white, a beautiful black American princess, shun neither, and I want her to know, I didn't just lay down under another man's flag. I got up off my ass and I fought back! And here's where we're going to do the fighting: at DOUBLE OR NOTHING."

"It'll be Anthony Ogogo versus myself but he will not be wrestling 'The American Nightmare.' " Cody concluded, tears in his eyes. "For one night, it'll be Anthony Ogogo versus 'The American Dream' Cody Rhodes!"

A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

Yes, it's true that Cody Rhodes is the son of Dusty Rhodes, and, under normal circumstances, that would make it okay for him to use Dusty's American Dream nickname. But it's important to remember that Dusty Rhodes was also one of the founding fathers of The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT, the show that AEW Dynamite bullied off Wednesday nights. Doesn't The American Dream nickname truly belong to WWE? And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!