Staged, Prodigal Son Star Michael Sheen Joins "Thank You Day" Campaign

Michael Sheen, star of Good Omen, Staged and Prodigal Son, tweeted a video on Tuesday announcing he would be joining in "Thank You Day" on Sunday, July 4, this year. National Thank You Day in the UK is a call to thank and celebrate the people who helped everyone get through COVID as the United Kingdom emerges from the Pandemic.

Michael Sheen tweeted, "I want to celebrate the spirit that's got us through the last 18 months, and say a big thank you to everyone who helped us through. That's why I'm joining in #ThankYouDay on Sunday 4th July this year. Let's make it the UK's biggest ever thank you party! Pass it on!" Here's a look at his original tweet:

I want to celebrate the spirit that's got us through the last 18 months, and say a big thank you to everyone who helped us through.

That's why I'm joining in #ThankYouDay on Sunday 4th July this year. Let's make it the UK's biggest ever thank you party!

Pass it on! pic.twitter.com/zCECDLZcRg — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) May 10, 2021

As reported in UK local and national press, Thank You Day is calling on people in the UK to get together with their neighbours, friends and family and join in a huge nationwide thank-you. The campaign to say "thank you" to those in our local communities who helped us through the crisis has received a groundswell of support The idea was first proposed by a small group of people from across the UK including May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the UK's first COVID vaccination jab in Coventry in December.

They said, "Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on so many people, and it's tested us in ways we never expected. But for many of us, it has also bought us closer together. Closer to our families and to our communities.

"As a country, we aren't always great at saying thank you to each other. But this year, we want to be part of changing that. To choose one day where we all pause to say thank you to each other. To remember what binds us together, not

just what pushes us apart.

"We all have different people to thank, from family members to key workers, good neighbours to volunteers.

"So please join us with your friends, neighbours and communities in taking part in the country's first-ever National Thank You Day on the 4th of July. And let's say thank you together."

May Parsons said: "Thank You Day gives me the opportunity to thank all my amazing colleagues working in the NHS and social care.

"This has been the toughest year of our professional careers, and you have all worked so hard to treat all the sick patients who came through our doors while delivering the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history.

"I also want to thank the incredible volunteers who gave up their time to support us, and those in their communities who needed help. I am so grateful to all the people who kept us going: the school teams who looked after our children, shop staff, transport and delivery workers, and everyone else who has helped keep us and the country going.

"We couldn't have done it without you. I am incredibly proud of our staff and our volunteers, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace Thank You Day and to take part in any way that you can."

The official National Thank You Day launch video can be seen on YouTube. Other celebrities include Bear Grylls, The Archbishop of Canterbury, chef Ainsley Harriot, astronaut Tim Peake, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Felicity Kendall, Dame Judy Dench and Gary Lineker.