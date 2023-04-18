Stan Lee Doc Set to Hit Disney+ This June; Tribeca FF Premiere Set The documentary Stan Lee will hit Disney+ on June 16th, but not before it has its official premiere during NYC's Tribeca Film Festival 2023.

Just before the end of last year, in honor of what would've been the Marvel Comics legend & comics industry icon's 100th birthday, The Walt Disney Company announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee would hit Disney+ sometime in 2023. From a comics legends standpoint, Lee was the co-creator of such globally-beloved characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers, and more. But Lee's Marvel Comics life wasn't just on the creative end, appearing as himself on a number of occasions in the very comics he influenced for well over a half-century. And as the popular Marvel characters began making their move into the live-action arena, trying to figure out where Lee would cameo next became its own sport among MCU viewers. On June 16th, viewers will get a chance to learn more about "The Man' himself when the documentary Stan Lee hits Disney+ screens (following its world premiere during NYC's Tribeca Film Festival, running from June 7th to June 18th). Now, here's a look at the official poster that was released earlier today:

Disney+'s Stan Lee is directed by David Gelb, who also produces alongside Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, Jeff Redmond, Andy Heyward, Gil Campion, Jamie McBriety, Sarah Regan, Lauren Goralski, and Andrew McAllister. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released in December to celebrate a century of Lee's pop culture influences and confirm that the documentary would be hitting screens this year (confirmed to hit Disney+ on June 16th). Following that, a look at the "secret origin" of two of Lee's most popular catchphrases, courtesy of the folks at Marvel.com:

Tracing his life from his upbringing in New York as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, "Stan Lee" tells the story of Stan Lee's life, career, and legacy using his own words and personal archival material.

The Secret Origin of Stan Lee's "Excelsior" & "True Believer"

"Excelsior": Perhaps his most famous "Stan-ism," the Latin word "Excelsior" became Lee's signature signoff since it was first used in a "Stan Soapbox" column circa 1968. While the word's etymology (and usage) has a long history, it has come to be synonymous with Smilin' Stan. It is also representative of the Marvel Comics philosophy: to embrace creative and innovative storytelling, pushing the comics medium to go "ever higher."

"True Believer": Still widely used today, a "True Believer" is a nickname for a devoted reader who follows the latest from Marvel Comics. Lee professed his love for True Believers in a "Stan's Soapbox" from 1967, along with a promise to deliver only the best to those who believe.