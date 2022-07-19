Star Trek: 2 Kirks 1 Con – Wesley Set for William Shatner SDCC Event

Legion M will be celebrating legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner at a handprint ceremony for San Diego Comic-Con held in the lobby of Theatre Box San Diego on Thursday, July 21st. The ceremony will start at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Among the attendees will include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley, who made his debut as Capt James T. Kirk in the season one finale "A Quality of Mercy" and will be featured in the Paramount+ series for season two. Upon Wesley's casting announcement in March, Shatner tweeted his endorsement, writing, "[Paul Wesley] Keep my ship and crew safe, Captain! Congratulations!" Wesley steps into the very big shoes of The Original Series star, who originated the role in 1966 and in seven films. Also attending are renowned film critic Leonard Maltin and actor & host of The Night Time Show podcast Stephen Kramer Glickman, who serves as MC.

Star Trek: One Captain Kirk Actor Supporting Another

The ceremony also comes in advance of Legion M looking to crowdfund their Untitled William Shatner Documentary that chronicles the Canadian actor's career. He also made headlines recently for his historic spaceflight courtesy of Amazon conglomerate Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin. With a career spanning eight decades, Shatner remains active in film and television across live-action and voiceovers, in addition to expanding horizons as a successful author writing Star Trek novels and his TekWar series. He currently stars in the Hulu animated feature Fireheart, the Acorn TV series My Life is Murder opposite Lucy Lawless, and Screen Media's Senior Moment opposite Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd. Fans will be able to get tickets here. "This is an experience with fans that I'll never forget," Shatner said about what's in store for the upcoming SDCC weekend.