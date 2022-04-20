Star Trek: SNW: Does Kirk Arrival Mean Pike's S02 Exit? Mount Responds

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sets out on its mission to boldly go where mankind has never gone before, there is still a big question mark surrounding the future of the series (especially now that we know it will be back for a second season). With the news that Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) would be joining the cast with Season 2, fans became concerned that the countdown had already begun for Mount's Pike to exit the series and Wesley's Kirk to take over. Adding to that concern is the fact that it's way too early to know at what point in Kirk's life we will have a crossover with the second season. So should fans start mourning the loss of Pike now, or is it much ado about nothing at this point? Mount looked to offer as much clarity as possible (considering the show hasn't premiered yet) during a recent interview with Cinemablend.

"We wanted to do a true prequel — PREQUEL — to the original series, and that is couched in the Pike years. But, as you know, in the world of TV scripting, one season does not necessarily correspond to one year. As we get into the show, there's really… I'm not sure we've really demarcated how far time is progressing between seasons. So, I don't know," Mount explained (while also sounding like he was making sure to steer clear from spoilers). "We'll see where it ends up. But, yeah, no, that would be a very different show." So with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.