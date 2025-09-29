Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Rose Parade, star trek

Star Trek 60: "Space for Everybody" Rose Parade Float Design Revealed

Here's a look at the artwork design for the Star Trek 60: "Space for Everybody" float that's set for the 137th Rose Parade on Jan. 1st, 2026.

Article Summary Star Trek marks its 60th anniversary with a special "Space for Everybody" float at the 2026 Rose Parade.

The float aims to spotlight Star Trek's values of hope, unity, inclusivity, and exploration for all fans.

Artistic Entertainment Services and artist John Ramirez are behind the innovative float design reveal.

The float will also promote the upcoming series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy during parade festivities.

Earlier this month, some early details on what's in store for next year's 60th anniversary of "Star Trek" (September 8th, 2026, to be precise). Included in the lineup of what's to come was the news that there will be a "Star Trek" float during the 2026 Rose Parade. The upcoming anniversary season is set to celebrate "Space for Everybody," extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that "Star Trek" aspires to – a future of hope, a future of exploration, and a future where we rise to the challenge to be bold. That message will be making its way into a lot of screens on January 1st, 2026, when the Pasadena Tournament of Roses kicks off the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

The historic event features elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands, and more, all traveling along a multi-mile route, and is attended by thousands and streamed by millions around the world (with college football's Rose Bowl game following the festivities). The franchise is looking to offer an innovative float design that will reflect the values of hope, inclusivity, exploration, and unity. In addition, the float will also spotlight the franchise's 60th anniversary and Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Now, we're getting our first look at the float, with artwork teasing what artist John Ramirez and Artistic Entertainment Services have in store.

"Kicking off our 60th anniversary with the Rose Parade!" reads the caption to the Instagram post, which also includes an artist's rendition of the float. "The float has been designed by artist John Ramirez and brought to life by the creatives at Artistic Entertainment Services.✨" Here's a look at what was shared earlier today, and you can learn more about what went into creating the theme and design over on StarTrek.com:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!