Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Andrew J Robinson, Elim Garak, Simon And Schuster, star trek, star trek: deep space nine, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Andrew Robinson Narrates Garak Audiobook

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Andrew J Robinson (Garak) will narrate the audiobook version of his spinoff novel, "A Stitch in Time."

While we sadly didn't get any original Star Trek: Deep Space Nine characters in the third and final season of Picard on Paramount+, that doesn't mean their story ends there as part of commemorating DS9's 30th anniversary, Elim Garak actor and author Andrew J. Robinson wrote a novel that continues the adventures of his Cardassian character as he attempts to stitch the ravaged society of Cardassia back together in A Stitch in Time. Robinson will also narrate the audiobook adaptation of his novel courtesy of Star Trek and Simon & Schuster, slated for an August 1st, 2023 release. The actor appeared in 37 of the 137 episodes throughout DS9's seven season-run in syndication from 1993-1999.

"Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love," Robinson told StarTrek.com. "It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak's remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed taking it again."

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time, for nearly a decade Garak has longed for just one thing — to go home. Exiled on a space station, surrounded by aliens who loathe and distrust him, going back to Cardassia has been Garak's one dream. Now, finally, he is home. But home is a world whose landscape is filled with death and destruction. Desperation and dust are constant companions and luxury is a glass of clean water and a warm place to sleep. Ironically, it is a letter from one of the aliens on that space station, Dr. Julian Bashir, that inspires Garak to look at the fabric of his life. Elim Garak has been a student, a gardener, a spy, an exile, a tailor, even a liberator. It is a life that was charted by the forces of Cardassian society with very little understanding of the person, and even less compassion. But it is the tailor that understands who Elim Garak was, and what he could be. It is the tailor who sees the ruined fabric of Cardassia, and who knows how to bring this ravaged society back together. This is strange, because a tailor is the one thing Garak never wanted to be. But it is the tailor whom both Cardassia and Elim Garak need. It is the tailor who can put the pieces together, who can take a stitch in time.

"'A Stitch in Time' audiobook has long been near the top of many Star Trek fans' wish lists," said Chris Lynch, President & Publisher, Simon & Schuster Audio. "We are thrilled that Andrew J. Robinson will fulfill those wishes and give voice to his classic Deep Space Nine tale."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!