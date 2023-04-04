Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Talks "Legacy" Spinoff, DS9's Kira & More Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas discussed the imaginary spinoff Star Trek: Legacy, revisiting Nana Visitor's Kira (Deep Space Nine) & more.

Even with the next episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard S03E08 "Surrender," it's never too early to start discussing the future of the characters & storyline beyond the life of the soon-to-end streaming series. In fact, it was just last month when showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted briefly about his interest in a hypothetical spinoff titled "Star Trek: Legacy" that would include a number of "generations" represented. Well, we're learning a little more about what that imaginary spinoff series would be like, with Matalas discussing how "Picard" sets up things to continue, the kinds of characters & storylines he envisions, and how he would really love to see what's going on with Nana Visitor's Kira Nerys (from "Deep Space Nine").

"Look, I love this time period in 'Star Trek,' the 25th century. I always view it as the present day in 'Star Trek' for me. It's where we all left off. And the way we leave this season is a passing of the torch from the last generation to the next… I would certainly love [the spin-off] to happen. We certainly leave it so that you can do that," Matalas shared with those in attendance, making clear that this is all "What If…?" stuff and that nothing has been given a greenlight or anything like that. But that doesn't mean that Matalas hasn't been thinking more and more about what the series would be about.

"Boy, wouldn't you want to check in with the Klingon Empire? Wouldn't you want to check in with 'Deep Space Nine' and The Doctor [from Voyager] and everything that went on with the Berman-verse? So that's kind of where I see it, to explore the galaxy and sort of get back to the 'Next Gen' roots of storytelling is what I would see as a kind of version of 'Star Trek' I'd like to see, with this group of characters that we're seeing. I don't want to talk too much about them, although I think you could guess as to who I would like to see," Matalas shared – and there's one "Legacy" character in particular who's been impressing him.

"And by the way, I think that includes a great deal of some of these legacy characters who I think have never been better, Jonathan Frakes being one of them… I mean, come on, guys, he's amazing!" he added. And it sounds like another "Legacy" character that Matalas would like to involve would be Visitor's Kira from "Deep Space Nine," with the "Picard" showrunner making it pretty clear that he's on board with a revisit. "She's so good. I mean, gosh, you want to see that. You want to see Nana so bad and what's going on with her and everyone. That would be phenomenal," he added.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 "Surrender" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 "Surrender" (Directed by Deborah Kampmeier & written by Matt Okumura): Beginning at around the 32:30 mark, we're treated to a preview that finds Vadic (Amanda Plummer) in control, conducting a brutally twisted "symphony" as Geordi (LeVar Burton) and the others struggle to get control of the ship back. And speaking of spoilers… Wheaton and Tim Russ (Tuvok) discuss Russ' return to "Star Trek" as well as which Star Trek: Voyager episode he gets asked about the most. Plus, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the final season's new costumes, a spotlight on Vadic's past, and much more. But first, a look back at the previously-released episode trailer & preview images:

