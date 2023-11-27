Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anya Chalotra, discovery, halo, paramount, preview, star trek

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season, Halo Season 2 Get CCXP Spotlight

Paramount+ will be spotlighting the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, the second season of Halo, and more during this weekend's CCXP.

Article Summary Paramount+ showcases Star Trek: Discovery's final season at CCXP.

Halo's second season will also be spotlighted during the event.

Exclusive content & surprises promised for both Paramount+ series.

CCXP also to feature The Thundermans Return and Drag Race: Brazil.

With CCXP kicking off on Thursday, November 30th, and running through Sunday, December 3rd, fans who are able to make it out to the four-day Brazilian pop culture fest are going to be in for a serious good time. With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes having officially wrapped (pending the actors' union ratifying its new deal), CCXP looks to be the first big convention to benefit from studios looking to make up for lost time. Earlier today, we learned that Paramount+ will be promoting two of its big-name franchises – the final season of Star Trek: Discovery and the second season of Halo.

During a panel session set for Saturday, December 2nd, on the Thunder Stage, "Discovery" fans can expect to get some intel on the "Star Trek" series' final run, with series star Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) and co-showrunner & executive producer Michelle Paradise expected to attend. On the Halo side, fans can expect to hear from series stars Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief) and Joseph Morgan (James Ackerson), showrunner & executive producer David Wiener, and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. "Alongside exclusive, never-before-seen content and other surprises, fans can expect appearances by global and local Paramount+ stars and visit larger-than-life interactive activations on the expo floor," Paramount+ said in a statement released with the convention panel's lineup.

In addition, the Hugo Gloss & Nicole Bahls-hosted panel will include a look at The Thundermans Return, with Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) and Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman) in attendance. And let's not forget Drag Race: Brazil, with the reality competition series being represented by host Grag Queen and queens Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Dallas de Vil, Diva More, Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet, and Tristan Soledade. In addition, Paramount+ will sponsor themed events from the shows that will be featured on the panels – as well as from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Anderson Spider Silva & Ex on the Beach.

