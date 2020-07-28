Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks Preview 23 Weeks of New Trek

In case the point wasn't made clear during last week's Comic-Con@Home panel, fans of the "Star Trek" universe have a lot to get excited for, but CBS All Access is doing the math and spelling it all out for you in the following clip. That's right, starting with the release of Star Trek: Lower Decks on August 4 and then moving onto the third season return of Star Trek: Discovery on October 15, fans will be getting 23 weeks of all-new ST content. As for what those slightly-less-than six months might hold, check out the clip below for some a few new sights and sounds:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups. The animated series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.