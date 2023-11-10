Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Jack Quaid, jeri ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Melissa Navia, paramount, star trek, Star Trek Picard, star trek: discovery, star trek: prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Family Celebrates SAG-AFTRA Strike End: Mount, Navia & More

Star Trek Universe stars Melissa Navia, Anson Mount, Jack Quaid, Todd Stashwick, Jeri Ryan, & more celebrated the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, fans and the Hollywood community are celebrating the end of the record 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike as they came to a tentative agreement with the AMPTP addressing their demands and concerns from residuals and the extent of AI involvement in productions, pending the final approval on the SAG-AFTRA side. Major studios are already set to resume productions, while talent is no longer restricted from promoting their respective projects. Among those popping the champaign cork is the greater Star Trek community with comments from cast and crew from Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy.

Star Trek Cast & Crew Thank Fans & SAG-AFTRA Leadership

"Thank you to everyone who fought for us and with us. Thank you to our negotiating committee! Thank you also to those who tried to splinter us, who tried to shame us for demanding what we deserve, who chose to chide a movement. We saw you and rose right on above. #SAGAFTRAstrong," SNW's Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) wrote. In a separate post referencing her original message, she added, "And thank you to the fans! You've been extraordinary. On here and at conventions, you have been nothing but supportive, endearing, and galvanizing. You are why we do what we do. Your passion for our stories is what ensures we get to keep telling them. Back to the bridge, we go…"

SNW's Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) wrote, "THE STRIKE IS OVER #Hallelujah #SAGAFTRA [SAG-AFTRA]" with a gif, "No matter what cost, no matter the sacrifice, it was justified." Strange New Worlds was originally slated to start production on season three when the strike was announced in July. With Star Trek: Picard, Todd Stashwick (Liam Shaw) was subtle, writing, "#NewProfilePic" along with the graphic signaling the end of the strike. Co-star Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) wrote, " : SO PROUD to have stood with you and SO GRATEFUL to you for staying with us!! #1u #UnionStrong #SagAftraStrong" and in a separate one, "Just finally catching up… : THANK YOU to all our INCREDIBLE strike captains (esp my family at WB all these months!), to our tireless NegCom for fighting to secure our future, and to all my [SAG-AFTRA] brothers & sisters who have been out there on the line day after day! :heart:"

Ryan's fellow Voyager alum Robert Picardo (The Doctor), who makes his return in Prodigy season two, wrote, "[SAG-AFTRA]: thanks to our negotiating committee, and to the extraordinary efforts of SAG members and especially our strike captains. Thanks for the support from our sister unions. We celebrate unions and all who do the actual work in every industry." Discovery star Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets) referenced SAG-AFTRA's statement along with writing, "It has been an honor to be on the Negotiating Committee." Lower Decks star Jack Quaid had a proposal to thank the hard work of SAG-AFTRA representatives, "Actor friends: If you know anyone who was a strike captain or a volunteer or part of the neg com, they don't pay for a drink for AT LEAST the next 118 days. Okay? We owe them the world. #SagAftraStrong."

Thank you to everyone who fought for us and with us. Thank you to our negotiating committee! Thank you also to those who tried to splinter us, who tried to shame us for demanding what we deserve, who chose to chide a movement. We saw you and rose right on above. #SAGAFTRAstrong https://t.co/pVDGvADC0d — Melissa Navia 🚀 (@melissaCnavia) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And thank you to the fans! You've been extraordinary. On here and at conventions, you have been nothing but supportive, endearing, and galvanizing. You are why we do what we do. Your passion for our stories is what ensures we get to keep telling them. Back to the bridge we go… https://t.co/CPhjk0GVf5 — Melissa Navia 🚀 (@melissaCnavia) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just finally catching up…✊🏼🎉✊🏼

THANK YOU to all our INCREDIBLE strike captains (esp *my family* at WB all these months!), to our tireless NegCom for fighting to secure our future, and to all my @sagaftra brothers & sisters who have been out there on the line day after day! ❤️ — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It has been an honor to be on the Negotiating Committee. https://t.co/s0wbz6iQxG — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National Board Member (@albinokid) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Actor friends: If you know anyone who was a strike captain or a volunteer or part of the neg com, they don't pay for a drink for AT LEAST the next 118 days. Okay? We owe them the world. #SagAftraStrong — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It looks like the Hollywood Strikes are over. Folks shouldn't have to be put out of work for 190 Days just to get a fair deal. — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!