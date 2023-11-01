Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, Melissa Navia, netflix, paramount, prodigy, Robert Picardo, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Navia, Mulgrew & Picardo in Real-Life SNW/Voyager Crossover

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Melissa Navia had a real-life "crossover" with "Voyager" & "Prodigy" stars Kate Mulgrew & Robert Picardo.

Picardo and Mulgrew are currently lending their voices to Star Trek: Prodigy, with Season 2 hitting Netflix in 2024.

Navia is set to start filming season 3 of Strange New Worlds once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is set to end its run sometime in 2024.

The world is never too small when it comes to the realm of Star Trek. No one is ever a stranger and there's nothing but love to go around unless you're William Shatner and the cast of The Original Series, but I digress. Strange New Worlds star Melissa Navia (Lt. Erica Ortegas) shared a pic of her epic journey at New Zealand's Hobbiton Movie Set, where Peter Jackson filmed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Along the way to not destroy the one ring, she bumped into none other than Star Trek: Voyager & Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Kathryn Janeway) and Robert Picardo (The Doctor) for a group photo.

"Drums in the deep, yes. But drinks in the Green Dragon, too. A very welcome respite. Doing our best with the time that is given us. 🧙‍♂️," Navia wrote on social media. What were you expecting? Another secret live-action crossover between more Star Trek franchises, as compelling as it sounds? We're in the middle of a SAG-AFTRA strike here. At the very least, the three are still active in the franchise, with Navia set to start filming season three of SNW once the strike ends. Picardo recorded his lines for season two of Prodigy when it premieres on Netflix in 2024, reprising his role in the UPN series as the Emergency Medical Hologram. Mulgrew was reunited with another Voyager alum in Robert Beltran's Chakotay in the animated series in season one.

Could we expect to see more Voyager alum in Prodigy? I think it's safe to say it's a possibility given how many of the other actors have returned to the franchise with Jeri Ryan (Captain Seven of Nine), and Tim Russ (Captain Tuvok) in the live-action Picard, Robert Duncan McNeill (Lt. Tom Paris) in the animated comedy Lower Decks, and Ethan Phillips (Neelix) in Very Short Treks. The most likely I can see is Garrett Wang's Harry Kim, perhaps finally the wish fulfillment of a real promotion beyond ensign. It's been over 20 years; I don't think it's too much to ask for at least "lieutenant commander."

