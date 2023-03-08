Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes "Disappointed" Discovery Ending with S05 Though he understands how the business works, Jonathan Frakes explains why "it still sucks" that Star Trek: Discovery is ending with Season 5.

Jonathan Frakes has been Star Trek royalty since his days as a featured cast member of The Next Generation because it helped bridge his second life as a director. While he still occasionally acts, including reprising his role as William Riker on Paramount+ legacy sequel Picard, he's been far more involved behind the chair creatively. Upon the streamer's announcement that Discovery, the franchise's first live-action Tv spinoff series in 12 years, is coming to an end after five seasons, the actor-director didn't mince words about the news.

Why Star Trek: Discovery Holds Special Place in Jonathan Frakes' Heart

"I'm disappointed. In many ways, it was my new home show," Frakes told Cinemablend. "When I started on that show in Season 1, it was a return to the Star Trek world for me. So I had a very strong connection [to it]. And Sonequa [Martin-Green] is not just my favorite, but kind of a favorite of anyone who has had the privilege of working with her. Her set is a joy to be a part of. A great cast. Michelle Paradise put together a fascinating series of stories. I felt, you know, I feel the pain. It's show business, but it still sucks."

Star Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017 and started as another The Original Series prequel that eventually set up the spinoff Strange New Worlds that stars Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), and Ethan Peck (Spock). The three actors made their franchise debut in Discovery season two. At the season's end, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery ventured into uncharted territory in the distant future in the 32nd century. While Frakes primarily focused his efforts on Discovery and Picard, he also directed the Hulu-inspired Trek series The Orville in 2017 and 2019. He has confidence Discovery will end strong, "I think they've got a stunning plan for a very satisfying ending, however," but "wouldn't hold" his breath on further adventures in the 32nd century. The final season of Discovery is set to premiere in 2024. Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.