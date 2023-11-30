Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Michael Dorn, michelle hurd, paramount, Raffi Musiker, star trek, Star Trek Picard, Worf

Star Trek: Picard: Michelle Hurd Would Love More Raffi/Worf Backstory

If Star Trek: Legacy becomes a reality, Michelle Hurd wants to expand Raffi & Worf's story pre-Picard Season 3 - maybe a Raffi-Worf spinoff?

Article Summary Michelle Hurd keen on delving into Raffi and Worf's backstory.

The duo's chemistry in Picard Season 3 hints at untapped narrative depth and camaraderie.

Hurd highlights the importance of representation through her partnership with Michael Dorn.

A Raffi-Worf storyline could enrich the Star Trek: Legacy series with captivating adventures.

It's a no-brainer any time you ask an actor about returning to a franchise one enjoyed so much, as is the case of Michelle Hurd, the only new original character of Star Trek: Picard from the main cast to remain throughout. She played bitter engineer-turned-operative Cmdr. Raffi Musiker who originally fell out of favor with Starfleet initially as a result of Federation politics and battling her personal demons with substance abuse. Luckily, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), whom Raffi affectionately calls "JL," gave her a renewed sense of purpose and a way back into Starfleet, helping to save all synth-kind in season one, the future in season two and humanity in season three. While JL was occupied by unraveling the Borg-Changeling conspiracy, Raffi was in the thick of it with his former Enterprise chief of security, Captain Worf (Michael Dorn), who we learn is our handler in Starfleet Intelligence. While the duo was key in helping to unravel said conspiracy, there's so much more to tell, thanks to the constraints of streaming. Hurd spoke to Star Trek: Explorer (via TrekMovie) about expanding the Raffi-Worf story in a possible spinoff and their working relationship prior to the events of Picard season three.

Star Trek: Raffi-Worf Can Be an Intriguing Story Between Master/Student

"[Michael's] been an absolute gift. I don't think the writers knew how well we would get along, how that energy and experience would come across on camera," Hurd said. "The thing I do love about our writers and producers is that they can see that and then respond with, 'Oh, they're really working. Let's see what else we can get out of that.' Honestly, from the moment I first met Michael, I was giddy – of course, because it's Michael Dorn – but we just clicked, naturally. It wasn't forced. We became collaborators. We had each other's back no matter what. It's been an absolute gift working with him."

Hurd suggested expanding on Raffi's story with Worf in the potential Star Trek: Legacy could help build greater nuance to an already compelling beginning with Capt. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Cmdr. Musiker and Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) as they fly off into new adventures on the Enterprise-G. "So open [on reprising Raffi in the future]," she said. "I think that the Worf/Raffi story can be told. There's so much for us to tell. That kind of energy, that chemistry that we have, it's tenfold. Also, it's necessary to see these two individuals on camera again. As a child, to see us represented is incredibly powerful. It's impactful and necessary. And, of course, throw Seven in there!" For more, you can check out the interview here.

