Star Trek: Lower Decks: Badgey's PSAs Can Save Lives- Like Your Own

One of the most random obscure characters even for Star Trek is the sadistic hologram sadistic training program known as Badgey. Voiced by Jack McBrayer, the trainer in the shape of a Starfleet insignia was in part inspired by Clippy from Microsoft Office. Beyond the façade acting as some unofficial mascot like Towlie was for South Park, Badgey went from being helpful one moment to a sadistic snarky psychopath with homicidal tendencies in the animated comedy Lower Decks on Paramount+ in the episode "Terminal Provocations". The Star Trek on Paramount+ Twitter account offered some helpful and not-so-helpful tips with the caption: "Can I teach you a lesson? #StarTrekLowerDecks"

The first slide offered the tip, "Isolinear cores should not be hooked up to a brain." The second is "Do not empty trash into the warp core." The third is "Never stick your head in a replicator." The fourth and final swaps Badgey's cheerful smile to one of sadistic evil with a download bar underneath, "Here's a tip: I'm going to burn your hearts in a fire." Created by Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty), Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connel, Gillian Vigman, and Fred Tatasciore.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One Recap

The first season took the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos on various adventures often finds the ensigns of the ship doing significantly different tasks than the senior officers until the greater story arcs tie the two together. With numerous fourth-wall-breaking moments, the animated comedy often finds itself griping about Star Trek revolving clichés within the franchise. Special guest stars in the past season include Jonathan Frakes and John de Lancie, who reprised their Next Generation characters William Riker and Q, respectively. The second season premieres on August 12 on Paramount+.