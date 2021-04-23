Star Trek: Q Continues to "Annoy" Picard, John de Lancie Assures Fans

While there are skeptics remaining of Nu-Trek, the rest of Star Trek fans remain as elated as Q was when his omnipotent powers returned at the conclusion of The Next Generation episode "Deja Q" when it was announced during First Contact Day, John de Lancie will return to his iconic role for season two of the Paramount+ series Picard. Making a few appearances on Cameo (via Trekmovie.com), the actor wanted to assure fans teasing what's to come when Q meets his rival Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) meet once again.

"By the way, you are going to be seeing more of me," de Lancie tells "Stacy" in one video. "I am on Picard. I guess they really needed someone to come in and really annoy the shit out of Picard and that is exactly what I have been doing for the last month. I've been making his life very unpleasant. I'm really proud of that. [laughs]". "You might not know this but Q is back and I have been spending the last month really annoying Picard in the new show Picard," the actor tells "Kyle" in a separate video. He confirmed to "Seth" that he's at least in two episodes and to "Jan" that Jonathan Frakes has a hand in directing his episodes.

Frakes has been involved creatively in all the new Star Trek series from Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks. He even reprised his role as William Riker for the latter two series along with other TNG alum Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis. The character was granted Q powers in the TNG season one episode "Hide and Q". De Lancie admitted in separate videos he's still shooting his role on Picard and confirmed he does share at least one scene with Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan promising to "annoy" her too. Season two of Star Trek: Picard premieres in 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Q tries to thank the Enterprise crew Star Trek TNG (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl2nJQrpksc&t=88s)