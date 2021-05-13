Star Trek: Lower Decks EP Mike McMahan on Picard Crossover Possibility

Crossovers aren't new in the realm of Star Trek. In fact, some of the most memorable episodes of the franchise involve them with The Original Series stars DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy, and James Doohan; and Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddiq appearing on The Next Generation. You also had TNG's Michael Dorn and Colm Meaney join the DS9 cast along with TNG and Picard star Patrick Stewart on its premiere. That's not even getting into Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and the feature films. In a hodgepodge of serious franchise shows, you have the anomaly in the animated comedy Lower Decks with creator Mike McMahan talking to Cinemablend on how he foresees a possible crossover with the TNG sequel Picard.

In late-season surprises, we saw Jonathan Frakes and John de Lancie lend their voices, which are for the purposes of consistency on the series, exaggerated versions of their TNG counterparts with the earlier looking like he's having too much fun as captain of the U.S.S. Titan, the ship he was bestowed upon at the end of Nemesis (2002). When it came to de Lancie's cameo, we saw omnipotent Q in his judge regalia before getting shut out by Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) putting him in his place before he whimpered, "Picard is always quoting Shakespeare."

"You know, I can't imagine why not," McMahan said. "I mean [Boimler]'s a capable ensign as we've seen. He has that promotion to the Titan. You see Riker and Troi in Picard. You'd have to imagine if he doesn't run into too many Crystalline Entities that Boimler would still be bouncing around the quadrant. I know where I want Boimler to end up. It would depend on me talking to the Picard guys about who, where they want their stories to go, and that kind of stuff."

There's also a question of which show say Jack Quaid's Boimler would appear on? Would it be the cast of Picard in Lower Decks? Would he appear on Picard and his neuroticism tempered? McMahan addresses how his characters could fit in. "I think the question behind the question for me is, like, I would love to see all our characters in live-action. I think that Tawny and Jack, Eugene [Cordero], and Noël [Wells] are so funny and they're such great screen actors as well as voice actors that I'd love for them to have the opportunity to take those characters into the live-action space for sure. As long as it makes sense. I don't want them to just get tossed in at a wedding in a movie, Ya know? I want it to have a little more meat than that."

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Picard are available to stream on Paramount+.