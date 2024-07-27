Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, sdcc, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season Set for October (Teaser, Images)

With the fifth and final season set to premiere on October 24th, here's a teaser trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

With the fifth and final season of Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit screens this fall, a lot of fans were focused on what they would learn about the animated series' final run during the "Star Trek" Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). So how did it go? With Newsome, Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O'Connell – alongside EP Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan – taking part in the panel, we learned that the fifth and final season will arrive with two episodes on Thursday, October 24, in the U.S. and internationally. In addition, a teaser trailer and preview images were released – as was the following official season overview:

"In season five of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford…if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles."

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

