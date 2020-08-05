Star Trek: Lower Decks Preview: Warp Engine Sounds, Margaritas & More

On Thursday, August 6, Star Trek fans will be treated to the first of what will be 23 weeks of all-new ST content. Star Trek: Discovery sees its time-tossed third season taking off on October 23, but that's only after they're handed the baton from Star Trek: Lower Decks. CBS All Access and Mike McMahan's (Rick and Morty) adult animated series takes a light-hearted look at the daily lives of those in Starfleet who don't quite make the movie posters or have the long lines at the conventions. With only one day to go, here are two more teasers: in the first, Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner isn't impressed with Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler and his warp engine sounds skills. But everything's going to be just fine because it's frozen and salted Margaritas for everyone (now that's how you use a replicator):

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups.

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.