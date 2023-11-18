Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Chase Masterson, Eugene Cordero, Gillian Vigman, jack mcbrayer, Jack Quaid, Jerry O'Connell, noel wells, paramount, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Lower Decks: So Who's "Boldly Go" & Who's "Sadly No"?

Star Trek Lower Decks cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Chase Masterson, Jack McBrayer, & more decide if they're "Boldly Go" or "Sadly No."

Star Trek attempts to answer every conceivable science-fiction scenario across several films and television shows. The series' social media released a featurette asking cast members and season four guest stars of Lower Decks "Boldly Go or Sadly No?" on hypothetical scenarios and worlds what they would do in their specific situations. Among those asked include Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford), Jack McBrayer (Badgey), Kether Donohue (Peanut Hamper), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Gillian Vigman (Dr. T'Ana), Chase Masterson (Leeta), Jerry O'Connell (Jack Ransom), Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi). The first question asked was, "Deserted world with unlimited wishes."

"Boldly go," Cordero said. "Yeah. I've got a lot of things to wish for, and nobody needs to be around to see it." "Boldly go," McBrayer said with a whisper motion. "I'd wish for more friends." "Sadly, no," Donohue said. "That's lonely." The second scenario is "A planet full of monsters (but sometimes you get to ride them)." "Boldly go," Quaid said. "You had me at 'ride monsters.'" "Oh, boldly go," Newsome said. "Because we already live on a planet with terrifying monsters. They're called 'human beings.'"

The third scenario is a "Drifting starship with working replicators and holodecks." "Boldly go," Vigman said. "I don't mind being alone, and I can replicate food and people and then eat them." "Yeah, 'Deep Space Nine didn't go nowhere," Newsome said. "It's my favorite place in the world [laughs]." The fourth scenario is "Star Trek universe as a permanent lower decker." "Yes. Boldly go," Masterson said. "I will always be a lower decker." "Once you've had a taste of being an officer, you know. No, I can't do it," McConnell said, staying true to his first officer's nature. "I'm not doing it. I'm not going to lower decks." "Boldly go," Wells said. "Being part of the Star Trek universe would be so sweet." You can check out the video below.

We played a fascinating game of Boldly Go or Sadly No with the cast of #StarTrekLowerDecks! Would you boldly go to any of these locations? pic.twitter.com/ox3KlpNSTk — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

