Star Trek: Picard, AHS & Jeffrey Dean Morgan X 2: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Prince and The Revolution & "Let's Go Crazy" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Denise Crosby talking Tasha Yar in Paramount+'s final season of Star Trek: Picard, Hulu's American Horror Stories offering up one very bloody "Facelift" for Judith Light, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan getting a new show (Amazon's The Boys Season 4!) and a new title for his TWD spinoff (The Walking Dead: Dead City).

Plus, we look at The CW's The Winchesters, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon," NBC's Law & Order: SVU, AMC's The Walking Dead, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Andor, HBO Max's My Adventures with Superman, HBO Max's Titans, Peacock's Bupkis, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, FXX's Archer, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Netflix's Cobra Kai 5, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, August 26, 2022:

Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms

The Winchesters Season Trailer Spotlights John & Mary's "Love Story"

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Exit Reportedly Not Her Decision

The Walking Dead S11 Promo: Taking Back Their Home to Set Things Right

American Horror Stories S02E06 "Facelift" Trailer: The Price of Beauty

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #5: Gene & Glootie Save Atlanta

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Up for CM Punk Squash

Andor: Why Tony Gilroy Wanted to Bring "Real People" Into Star Wars

"Adventures" Star Jack Quaid on Why Superman Still Matters & More

Titans S04: Morgan on Long Filming Days & Blood Pits; A Deadly Tease

Bupkis: Joe Pesci Returns to Join Pete Davidson, Peacock Series Cast

Stranger Things Season 5 Writers Have Moved On to "Grid Stage"

Family Time: IDW, Matt Silverstein & Dave Jeser Team for Series, Comic

Archer S13E02 Preview: What's Sterling Have to Do to Get a Banana?

The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Set for Recurring Role

The Walking Dead Spinoff "Isle of the Dead" Has New Official Name

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E02 Preview: On the Wrong End of A Hunt

Neil Gaiman on Good Omens 2: "Oh, It's Wonderful. It's So Much Fun"

Cobra Kai: Alicia Hannah-Kim Discusses Silver's New Sensei, Kim Da-Eun

The Umbrella Academy: Netflix Series Returning for 4th & Final Season

Reports: Everyone in AEW Hates Everyone Else Backstage

The Spiderwick Chronicles: Slater, Daniels, & Cottrell Join Cast

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S01E02 Easter Egg Raises MCU Game (SPOILER)

Doctor Who Flux: Wasting Whittaker, Martin Was Season's Biggest Fail

She-Hulk, CM Punk, Green Arrow, Alan Moore & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

