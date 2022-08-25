She-Hulk, CM Punk, Green Arrow, Alan Moore & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You're waiting for someone/To put you together/You're waiting for someone to push you away/There's always another wound to discover/There's always something more you wish he'd say/He's everything you want/He's everything you need/He's everything inside of you/That you wish you could be/He says all the right things/At exactly the right time/But he means nothing to you/And you don't know why… and neither does the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Vertical Horizon & "Everything You Want" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) facing the super-villainy of family dinner on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jon Moxley crushing CM Punk for the unified AEW Heavyweight title on TBS' AEW Dynamite, some Alan Moore fans not being to handle some truth, and Katherine McNamara (Walker Independence) discussing the "Green Arrow and the Canaries" spinoff efforts. Plus, over two dozen other topics, with what was one of our busier Wednesdays yet- take a look!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, August 25, 2022:

Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Departing HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

Jon Moxley Demolishes CM Punk to Unify AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa Out of All Out, Motor City Machine Guns In

Succession Season 4: Dominczyk, Skarsgard & 7 More Set to Return

Star Trek: Lower Decks: McMahan Unveils Unofficial S03 Opener Cocktail

AEW Dynamite: CM Punk Finds a New Way to Hurt the WWE Universe

She-Hulk S01E02 Preview: It's Jen vs Her Ultimate Foe: Family Dinner

Katherine McNamara Shares "Green Arrow" Spinoff Thoughts & More

Interview with the Vampire Mini-Teaser Spotlights Our Interviewer

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton Offer Inside Look At Character

American Horror Stories S02E06 Cast Teaser: Judith Light & More

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Exiting Series During Season 24

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #4 Winner; Location #5 Clue?

NXT 2.0 Recap 8/23: Things Just Got Very Interesting Going Forward

DC's Stargirl S03: Hopkins, Smith & Osmanski on "Neighborly" Surprise

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer: Gilead's Shadow Looms Large

The Boys S04: Daddy's Home; "Saving America" from America's Savior?

Cobra Kai Season 5 Official Clip: Terry Silver Looks to Build A Legacy

Here's How You Can Own A Hunter X Hunter Production Cel

Andor Preview: Cassian Knows What It Takes to Steal From the Empire

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #4: Mr. Poopybutthole Located!

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Key Art: Can June Wash Away The Past?

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast on Season 2 Cliffhanger, Teases Season 3

Law & Order Event: SVU, OC & OG Series to Crossover for First Time

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #4: Mr. Poopybutthole Has A Clue

Love Is Blind: After The Altar S02 Teases Relationship Aftermaths

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Life Of A Sidekick

Black Mirror: Industry Star Myha'la Herrold Reportedly Joins Season 6

Alan Moore Fans Find Themselves Facing "A Few Good Men" Dilemma

Only Murders In The Building S02E10 Brings The Puzzle Pieces Together

Legacy: Antoine Fuqua & Jeanie Buss Confirm Kobe Bryant Episode

The Rookie, Groot, Cobra Kai, Archer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

House of the Dragon Star Matt Smith Initially Skeptical of GOT Prequel

