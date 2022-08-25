The Spiderwick Chronicles: Slater, Daniels, & Cottrell Join Cast

Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels, & Noah Cottrell will lead the Disney+ live-action TV series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Based on the popular bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, it is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues, among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared and Simon Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.

Slater has been tapped to play Mulgarath (and alter ego, Dr. Dorian Brauer), a capital-V Villain who does what all ogres do — he eats people with an insatiable desire to consume. Mulgarath wants the secrets contained in Arthur Spiderwick's Field Guide to the Natural World for a nefarious scheme that will satisfy his hunger. Daniels and Cottrell will play Jared and Simon, respectively. Jared is an adventurous, clever, and impulsive twin brother who has been troubled by anger issues, while Cottrell is the thoughtful, more rational twin Simon, who is an animal lover; Jared's antithesis in everything. The twins have been inseparable since birth and even developed their own special "twin language," but resentments are growing between them, threatening to disrupt their brotherly bond.

The Spiderwick Chronicles was first adapted as a feature directed by Mark Waters in 2008 from Paramount Pictures with Freddie Highmore playing the twins and Nick Nolte playing Mulgarath. Kat Coiro (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) will direct the first two episodes of the fantasy adventure series, produced by Paramount Television and 20th Century Studios. Aron Eli Coliete (Locke & Key) will be the showrunner and executive producer with Corio, Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch. Slater was recently in Netflix's Inside Job, Adult Swim's The Vindicators, and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys: Diabolical. Daniels made his debut in Prime Video's Patriot and was also in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes (opposite Slater). Cottrell was featured in HBO Max's Gordita Chronicles and Peacock's Punky Brewster reboot.