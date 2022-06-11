Star Trek: Picard: LeVar Burton Shares S03 Update, Geordi LaForge Info

It is a reunion 20 years in the making, but we're finally getting the entire physical cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation back together again in the third and final season of the Paramount+ spinoff Star Trek: Picard. The cast remains tightly knit since their final franchise-related project together in 2002's Nemesis which was nine years following the TNG finale in 1994. They also lent their respective voices (as themselves) in an episode of FOX's Family Guy. As the cast is starting to open up about what little they can reveal about what's to come entering Picard's final season, star LeVar Burton opened up to Yahoo Entertainment about his character the U.S.S. Enterprise D & E's chief engineer Geordi LaForge what may be the TNG crew's final journey.

"We're all done now and it was an absolute blast. It was so good to be together. I mean, we're all very, very close anyway. We try to get together once a year for Christmas, but during COVID we weren't able to do that, so being able to get together at the end of last year and the beginning of this year was really cool for us," Burton said. "And then to put on our space suits and play these characters again! We all thought the ship had sailed on a conscious goodbye. When me made our last movie, 'Nemesis' in 2002, we expected there to be another one, and then things changed. So this was a great gift to us. This season of Picard is a love poem to Next Generation and we get to see these people that we grew to know and even love at this new point in their lives. It was a lot of fun on so many levels."

One thing Burton can reveal is the Geordi will have a family in the Paramount+ series. "I also get to work with my kid: my daughter, Mica, plays one of Geordi's two daughters. So the whole storyline really is about the next generation of The Next Generation in many respects." The actor reprised his role in an alternate timeline season five episode "Timeless" on the UPN series Star Trek: Voyager. "Absolutely. If I never put a spacesuit on again, I'm good," he said if this is his last hurrah as Geordi. "I feel like I got to put a period at the end of this sentence and close the book. Now if the book opens again, far it be from me to say no! [Laughs] But with all things being equal, I can honestly say — hand on my heart — if I never play Geordi for another moment in my life, I'm good."

For more on his Reading Rainbow documentary Butterfly in the Sky, censorship, how the PBS series would have tackled more contemporary subjects, and more, you can check out the whole interview here.