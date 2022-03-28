Star Trek: Picard S02E05 Images: Q Takes Special Interest In Dr. Soong

With the next chapter of Paramount+'s second season of its Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard set to hit streaming screens later this week, we have a look at the preview images & overview for "Fly Me to the Moon" which will be of another special interest to fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In front of the camera, Brent Spiner's Dr. Adam Soong catches Q's (John de Lancie) interest in a big way. Meanwhile, we have Jonathan Frakes returning to helm another episode within the "Star Trek" universe. But as you're about to see, those are far from the only major things happening this week. And starting at the 27:54 mark of last week's edition of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room, you can check out a special sneak preview for S02E05 "Fly Me to the Moon" (along with a great interview with director Lea Thompson:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 5 "Fly Me to the Moon": Picard discovers an important person from his past may be integral to the divergence in the timeline. Q continues his manipulation of the timeline, taking an interest in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi attempt a daring rescue of Rios, while Jurati faces the consequences of her deal with the Borg Queen. Written by Cindy Appel and directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Joining Stewart this season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.