Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Images: Q Has Time (& Fashion) On His Side

With production currently underway on what looks to be the show's third and final (?) season and a 10-episode second season ready to "engage" beginning Thursday, March 3, we now have some preview images to go along with the official trailer that was released last week. And with Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard and John de Lancie's Q squaring off once again as a "time trial" begins for Jean-Luc, requiring him to seek out the sage advice of Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan (from Star Trek: The Next Generation) once more. But just in case you need a better sense of just how dangerously dire things are about to become for our heroes, check out the images below that hint at (to steal from another popular streaming series) some serious problems going on with Picard's "sacred timeline" (but we have to give Q some serious style points for that sweet coat- sorry, Jean-Luc):

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (returning on March 3rd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyuddrlFajs)

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.